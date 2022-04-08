What is the release date of Gyre in Warframe?

Gyre is the next Warframe that will be making its way to Digital Extremes’ space-ninja simulator. Gyre harness the power of electricity, unleashing terrifying abilities to devastate enemies. Gyre is Warframe’s 49th Warframe and will be available to earn through in-game activities or as a purchasable item from the shop.

When does Gyre release in Warframe?

Gyre will release on April 27 and as part of the Angels of the Zariman expansion. Gyre is a graceful yet formidable Warframe and can spin her inner mechanisms to generate electricity which she can elegantly control to obliterate opponents on the battlefield. Players can look forward to annihilating their enemies with her conductivity of coils and transmitters.

You can also expect three new mission types, a social hub town (Chrysalith), customizable apartments for players aboard the Zariman Ten Zero (Dormizones), and new Customization classes alongside quality of life improvements.

While players have had a small living space aboard their Orbiter for many years, the introduction of new apartments is exciting, giving players a new slice of the game to call their own. The new social hub will also introduce new characters and friends for players to get to know.