What is the release date of Just Dance 2022?

Ubisoft’s next dancing title Just Dance 2022 will be releasing just in time for the holidays. So far, we know it will include 40 new songs, featuring “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels” by Todrick Hall, “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, and “Level Up” by Ciara. This when you’ll be dancing to them.

What is the release date?

Just Dance 2022 will release on November 4, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Google Stadia. Unfortunately, the game will not be releasing on the Wii, Wii U, or PC.

How many tracks can you access at launch?

The game will feature over 40 songs and will have over 700 tracks on Just Dance Unlimited, the game’s subscription service. A free 1 month trial will be included with your copy of Just Dance 2022.

A new exclusive version of “Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels”

Todrick Hall is creating a special version of his hit song for the game. There are new lyrics that were handcrafted for Just Dance 2022, and Hall promises they’re “full of sass.”

A few modes are returning

The Just Dance website has confirmed these four modes will be coming to the 2022 version. They include: