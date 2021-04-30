What is the release date of Lord of the Rings: Gollum?

With what might take the award for “video game we never knew we wanted,” Daedalic Entertainment is jumping into the J.R.R Tolkien universe with The Lord of the Rings: Gollum. Amazon has been developing its own TV series inside the Lord of the Rings universe as well, so you can bet that traction of the Tolkien universe will pick up once again. So what better way to jump back in with a game about one of the most iconic characters from any trilogy of movies.

Announced in March of 2019, the game is set to be a stealth-focused action-adventure title that follows Gollum throughout the years after he just acquired the One Ring. However, this game will take place before the events in the movies and Novels.

Lord of the Rings: Gollum was originally set to release in 2021 for PC and “relevant consoles at the time of release.” One could assume that this might mean all Xbox and PlayStation platforms as well. However, the game was reportedly delayed back in January of 2021. The new release window will be sometime in 2022. An exact date was not provided.

Whenever Daedalic Entertainment stamps an officially release date on the project, we will be sure to let you know.