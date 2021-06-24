What is the release date of Naraka Bladepoint?

The 60 player battle royale with a melee focus Naraka Bladepoint will be releasing relatively soon. The beta launched to some fanfare with its blend of parkour and the melee and ranged weapons available. Its players can’t wait to get back into the battle. They won’t have much time to wait.

What is the release date?

Naraka Bladepoint will be releasing on Steam and the Epic Games Store for PC on August 12, 2021.

What are the different editions and preorder bonuses?

If you decide to purchase the game (yes, it isn’t free-to-play) before it releases in August, there are a multitude of different editions on offer as well as a few preorder bonuses.

If you decide to preorder the game from standard all the way to the ultimate edition, you’ll gain an exclusive skin for the sword-based hero Tarka Ji and a new hero called Yoto Hime.

Here is what is included in the Deluxe Edition:

An exclusive spear skin that’s enveloped in water.

10 tidal crates. They’ll likely include cosmetics in the boxes, similar to Overwatch.

Image via NetEase Games Montreal

Here is what is included in the Ultimate Edition:

The exclusive spear skin from above.

10 tidal crates.

An exclusive skin for Matari.

An exclusive grappling hook that has a midnight butterfly design.

A digital soundtrack.

A digital art booklet.

Image via NetEase Games Montreal

Currently, Naraka: Bladepoint is only releasing on PC, but the developer has said on Twitter that it may come to consoles “someday not too far away” from its debut on PC back in Jun 2020.