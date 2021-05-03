What is the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake?

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time has remained one of Ubisoft’s most highly praised and beloved video games, even almost two decades after its release. For that reason, a remake of the game makes complete sense and requires a lot of Ubisoft’s attention. Here is when you can expect to get your hands on the Sands of Time remake and transport yourself back to a time before Assassin’s Creed.

Unfortunately, as of this writing, we have no indication of when Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will release. Originally, it had a launch window set for January before being delayed to March 18th. In-between that time, however, the game was delayed indefinitely to give the development team enough time to “deliver a remake that feels fresh while remaining faithful to the original.”

Another update from Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake dev team: pic.twitter.com/O6OOmYXhOD — Prince of Persia (@princeofpersia) February 5, 2021

To some, the delays have come as no surprise because of the effect the global pandemic has had on video game development teams and early views of the game drew criticism because of the overall art style of the game. While we cannot guess when the game will eventually release, we expect to hear an update on the game during the E3 digital show in June, which Ubisoft is confirmed to make an appearance at. We will update this post when we have more news.