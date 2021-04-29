What is the release date of Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart?

Ratchet and Clank is one of Sony’s longest-running, and most successful, series. The games follow the adventures of the titular Ratchet and Clank as they take on alien threats, complex environmental puzzles, and the well-meaning mischief of their friends and allies.

Ratchet and Clank: A Rift Apart is the next title in the series and will release on June 11. The game will be a PlayStation 5 experience, making it the first game in the series to release exclusively for the platform.

Developers Insomniac Games has designed Rift Apart to be both a fantastic point of entry for new players and a wonderful way for veterans to jump back into the story. Thanks to the power of the PlayStation 5, it is also the best-looking Ratchet and Clank game to date.

The game also introduces a new character called Rivet and will contain a whole host of amazing and fun new weapons, worlds to explore, and enemies to take on. Ratch and Clank: A Rift Apart feels like the first true tentpole release for the PlayStation 5, and there are a lot of expectations for the title.

Another very interesting aspect of the title should be how it takes advantage of the DualSense controller and the series’ traditionally impressive arsenal of weapons.