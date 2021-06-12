What is the release date of Riders Republic?

Riders Republic is a brand new IP from Ubisoft that focuses on bringing party-style gameplay to a huge selection of sports. From downhill cycling and base jumping to snowboarding, skiing, and even flying with a jetpack. The game builds upon the ideas seen in both The Crew and Steep franchises, bringing them together into a title that allows you to do more of what you want, play with your friends.

Riders Republic will release for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on September 2, 2021. Anyone can sign up for a chance to participate in the beta now, granting them early access to the game and an opportunity to shape the final title. The game has a plethora of modes for you to work through, including races and trick competitions. You’ll earn progress through all of your actions, earning you new cosmetics and leveling up your profile simultaneously.

However, you’re also able to explore the world the game is based in freely. Points of interest are everywhere, and you can settle down and enjoy them whenever you want. You can jump in and play with dozens of other players in competitions that rival a match in Fall Guys, or go it alone and find somewhere new to take an incredible screenshot to share online.