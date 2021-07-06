What is the release date of RoboCop: Rogue City

Fans of 80s action movies have been doing well this year, with Rambo and John McClane heading to Call of Duty: Warzone this past May. However, it doesn’t seem like the 80s influence on gaming is ending any time soon, with a new RoboCop game being announced at Nacon’s Connect event.

The game, titled RoboCop: Rogue City, is set to release for both consoles and PC sometime in 2023. It’s not clear which consoles the title will come to. RoboCop: Rogue City is being developed by Teyon, a Polish developer with a history of making games based on 80s action movies. The developer has previously worked on 2014’s Rambo: The Video Game and 2019’s Terminator Resistance, which was recently ported to the PlayStation 5.

With the game two years away, it’s difficult to say exactly what it will be about. However, a trailer released today by Nacon hints that players will be cleaning up the mean streets of Old Detroit, the setting of the RoboCop movies.

If you’re looking for more RoboCop in games, the only other place you’ll find him is in Mortal Kombat 11. The action hero was added to the game in June of 2020 as a DLC character, along with other action movie characters including Rambo and The Terminator.