How to unlock Rambo in Call of Duty: Warzone

If you want to stand out in Call of Duty: Warzone, the best way to do it is with a unique operator. While some players may not want to stand out at all (looking at you, Roze players), others aren’t too concerned about being able to hide in dark corners or shadows. Those players are probably looking forward to the release of new, flashier operators, like Rambo and John McClane, both of whom are heading to Call of Duty: Warzone in just a few days.

Rambo has been teased as an addition to Call of Duty: Warzone for some time now. On May 10, a video was uploaded to the Call of Duty YouTube channel showing Rambo stalking some poor soldier through the woods, complete with a flaming arrow knocked in a bow. Unlike Rambo though, we haven’t seen any of John McClane yet, the hero of the Die Hard films. McClane has been teased by the Call of Duty Twitter account, which posted an ad for a business called “Nakatomi Duct Cleaning,” a clear reference to the first Die Hard movie that takes place inside of Nakatomi Tower.

Both characters are likely to be included in a Call of Duty: Warzone bundle titled “80s Action Heroes.” A trailer for the bundle is set to be uploaded to YouTube tomorrow, likely showing the action heroes listed, and possibly more, in action.