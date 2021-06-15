What is the release date of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles?

Capcom showcased The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles during its E3 2021 livestream. The game combines The Great Ace Attorney titles, first released for iOS and Android, into a single package for Nintendo Switch and Steam, putting you in the shoes of Ryunosuke Naruhodo, a novice Ace Attorney. Throughout each story, players will see Ryunosuke develop into what might be the greatest lawyer in the world.

The release date for The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is July 27, 2021. The game is available for pre-order on the Nintendo eShop, though there will almost certainly be a physical edition launching simultaneously.

In The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, players will work with Herlock Sholmes, the world’s greatest detective, to decipher crime scenes in preparation for court cases. You’ll need to ascertain all the facts before you enter that courtroom so that you can question witnesses and object to everything that doesn’t line up with the established timeline of events.

The games contain all the drama you want from the Ace Attorney series, set against the backdrop of a world that combines themes from Victorian-era Britain and Japan. The title adds some bonuses and extra features, so even players familiar with them will find something new to enjoy.