What is the release date of Two Point Campus?

Two Point Campus has officially been unveiled after leaking about a month ago. If you played Two Point Hospital, you should know what you are getting into from a gameplay standpoint. With that being said, after the success that the first game saw over the last couple of years, people are likely going to want to keep tabs on this new game. Here is when you can expect to get your hands on Two Point Campus.

As of this writing, Two Point Campus does not have a set release date but is set to release at some point in 2022. We will update this post once more information is available.

In Two Point Campus, players will be building and managing a collegiate university. As is the case in the first one, you will be coming across cartoonish characters that will affect your business in various ways. However, you will now teach students with diverse backgrounds where before you would treat people with wacky illnesses. From teaching wizards to clowns, you will see plenty of colorful characters in your lecture halls. Two Point Campus is yet another management simulator that twists the rules you would expect to see in a game like this.