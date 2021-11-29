When does Season of Heritage start in Pokémon Go?

It’s been a full year since Pokémon Go began their tradition involving themed Season. They rolled out content, events, and new Pokémon through these themed three-month-long events, each with a unique theme centered around them. To kick off 2022, the Season of Heritage is on the way, celebrating the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, which is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch on January 28, 2022. When does the Season of Heritage start in Pokémon Go?

Right now, it seems that the Season of Heritage will likely start on December 1 or January 1, 2022. So far, only the announcement of the Season, the Season of Heritage, has been shared. We do not have a blog post or additional information from the development team regarding anything else about it.

We say it might begin on January 1 because these three-month-long events might feel better to start at the beginning of 2022. However, the first Season, Season of Celebrations, began on December 1 and continued until March 1. We might see a similar pattern with the Season of Heritage, but we don’t know too much else until further information comes out.

We can expect to see plenty of Pokémon expected to be featured in Pokémon Legends: Arceus to be featured in Pokémon Go, such as the three starting Pokémon, and potentially some of the ones with unique forms, such as Growlithe’s Hisuian Form, or event Scyther’s Hisuian form, Kleavor.

Once the Pokémon Go blog goes live, we’ll be adding more concrete details to this article, along with additional articles covering the Season of Heritage.