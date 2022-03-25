What is the Slider Overdrive in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

With the long-awaited release of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands comes an entirely new feature to the Borderlands franchise in the form of character customization. Usually, you would pick between a few different characters and that would be who you would play throughout the game. Now, you are in complete control to choose almost every facet of your character from body type to practically every part of your face.

Screenshot by Gamepur

While the character creator is pretty in-depth with its abilities, the game will automatically disengage Slider Overdrive, making it so even when maxed out, character trait sliders such as nose length or eye spacing will look relatively normal on your character. However, if you choose to engage Slider Overdrive, you will gain the ability to make the proportions of your character’s traits however you please.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To put it simply, you can go crazy after engaging Slider Overdrive. You can make every facial feature on your character as drastic or as tame as you please, even being able to change each eye and ear as you see fit. Don’t be afraid to make your appearance as wild as possible as you can always go back to a quick change station to alter the appearance of your character for free.

Due to the abilities of the Slider Overdrive option, we are sure to see some crazy-looking Fatemakers while exploring the Wonderlands, so don’t be alarmed when you see an ogre with impossibly large ears running around.