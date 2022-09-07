What is the “Some content updates could not be downloaded from our servers” error in Warframe

There are a handful of issues you might encounter whenever you attempt to update Warframe. A standard error you might encounter when you try to receive a new update to the game gives you the notification, “Some content updates could not be downloaded from our servers.” This guide will cover what the “Some content updates could not be downloaded from our servers” is in Warframe and what you can do about it.

Can you fix the “Some content updates could not be downloaded from our servers” error?

The problem can occur for any Warframe player attempting to play the game on a console or a PC. The best way to force the update to your game when playing on a console is through your marketplace. First, you want to ensure you don’t have other games in the background. After that, head to the homepage and search for where you keep the game on your hard drive. Next, click the “Manage game” option, and go to save data, where you receive the reserved space option. Select to clear the reserved space, and then start it up again. For many, this had Warframe update, and they could begin playing again.

However, this did not work for everyone. Another good way to get around this problem on a PC is to go up to the language option on the top-right of the Launcher and select any language other than your default one. Of course, you will need to accept the terms of any update that goes through Warframe, but this should force it to work. Once the update finishes downloading, switch back to your default launcher, and you can play the game.

Next, we recommend going into your Programs and Features for those playing on PC. Here, select to uninstall a program, scroll down to find Microsoft Visual C++ Redistributable Package, and right-click it to modify it. From there, click to repair it and wait for the repairs to go through before trying to start up Warframe again.

If you’re still experiencing issues, we recommend investigating your internet connection and double-checking your network. There could be a problem with any of these two choices, which might cause this problem. If nothing else continues to work, you may want to reach out to Warframe’s support team and submit a ticket.