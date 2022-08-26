When is Styanax releasing in Warframe? Answered

Styanax is a Greek-inspired frame unveiled during Tennocon 2022. When Styanax releases, he will be the 50th Warframe. Styanax was called Hoplite initially, as his shield and spear resemble the Greek fighters bearing the same name. During developer Digital Extremes Devstream 163 broadcast, they unveiled all the abilities and passive for this new Warframe. This guide will explain when you expect Styanax to release in Warframe.

When is Styanax releasing in Warframe?

Styanax will be arriving in Warframe alongside the Veilbreaker update. This update is expected to launch in September. To celebrate Styanax being the game’s 50th Warframe, he can be earned for free. In Devstream 163, Digital Extremes said any player who logs in within two weeks of the Velbreakers release date could claim Styanax for free.

Styanax is coming with two alternate helmets and a signature speargun called the Afentis. The Veilbreaker update features a new single-player quest and the return of the fan-favorite Grineer soldier, Kahl-175. Kahl will feature a new syndicate, and the New War quest has to be completed before players can use him in his weekly missions.

All Styanax’s abilities in Warframe

Styanax is a support class capable of dealing damage and defending his allies simultaneously. These are his four primary abilities.

image via Digital Extremes

Axios Javelin – Throws his spear and impales enemies into walls. Tharros Strike – Performs an area of effect shield bash that stuns enemies and reduces their armor and shields. Rally Strike – Taunt enemies and buff allies based on how many foes are near Styanax. Final Stand – Styanax will throw a swarm of javelins into groups of enemies.

Styanax’s passive ability will increase critical hit chance based on how many shields he has. This bonus doubles if he is using a speargun. Styanax has excellent skills that suit Warframe’s varied missions and challenges. Make sure to log in when the Veilbreaker update releases in September to claim him for free.