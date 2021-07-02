What is the unlock order in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

Crossover fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has over 80 characters to choose from, but players will start off with just eight characters. Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Yoshi, Kirby, Fox, and Pikachu are your eight starters, having had this role in the original Nintendo 64 Super Smash Bros. As you begin playing Ultimate, you will be slowly unlocking characters through a number of means. The order in which you get the remaining characters may seem random at first, but there is indeed a set order in which you get them. But how exactly do you unlock these characters?

The following methods are surefire ways to unlock characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After doing any of these methods, a CPU-controlled character will challenge you to a fight — defeat them, and they’ll be added to your roster. Meanwhile, Mii Brawler, Mii Gunner, and Mii Swordfighter are available options for customizable characters by default.

How to unlock fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Beating Classic Mode with any character

Playing VS. Mode matches roughly every 10 minutes

Defeating characters in the World of Light adventure mode

Keep in mind that characters to challenge in World of Light will be spread throughout the game board, so unlocking them through this mode will be outside the traditional order of unlocking. Otherwise, below is the set order in which you will unlock Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters with Classic Mode and VS. Mode. If you lose your fight against any of these characters, they will reappear under the Challenger’s Approach option in the Games & More menu.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate unlock order

Ness Zelda Bowser Pit Inkling Villager Marth Young Link Wii Fit Trainer Ice Climbers Captain Falcon Peach Ryu Ike Jigglypuff King K. Rool Sonic Simon Zero Suit Samus Little Mac Isabelle Shulk Lucina Wario Ridley Pokémon Trainer Lucario Daisy Roy King Dedede R.O.B. Falco Luigi Pichu Richter Lucas Diddy Kong Meta Knight Snake Ganondorf Corrin Mega Man Bayonetta Toon Link Rosalina & Luma Incineroar Sheik Olimar Pac-Man Dark Samus Wolf Mr. Game & Watch Robin Dark Pit Cloud Duck Hunt Ken Greninja Chrom Mewtwo Bowser Jr. Dr. Mario Palutena

DLC Fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

There are several fighters in Ultimate that you unlock through purchasing DLC. Piranha Plant is a separate purchase, while there are five characters in Fighters Pass Vol. 1 and six in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. There is no need to fight any of these characters, and they will be added to your roster upon purchase.

Separate purchase

Piranha Plant

Fighter’s Pass Vol. 1

Joker Hero Banjo & Kazooie Terry Bogard Byleth

Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2