What is the unlock order in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?
Many challengers approaching.
Crossover fighter Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has over 80 characters to choose from, but players will start off with just eight characters. Mario, Donkey Kong, Link, Samus, Yoshi, Kirby, Fox, and Pikachu are your eight starters, having had this role in the original Nintendo 64 Super Smash Bros. As you begin playing Ultimate, you will be slowly unlocking characters through a number of means. The order in which you get the remaining characters may seem random at first, but there is indeed a set order in which you get them. But how exactly do you unlock these characters?
The following methods are surefire ways to unlock characters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. After doing any of these methods, a CPU-controlled character will challenge you to a fight — defeat them, and they’ll be added to your roster. Meanwhile, Mii Brawler, Mii Gunner, and Mii Swordfighter are available options for customizable characters by default.
How to unlock fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Beating Classic Mode with any character
- Playing VS. Mode matches roughly every 10 minutes
- Defeating characters in the World of Light adventure mode
Keep in mind that characters to challenge in World of Light will be spread throughout the game board, so unlocking them through this mode will be outside the traditional order of unlocking. Otherwise, below is the set order in which you will unlock Super Smash Bros. Ultimate fighters with Classic Mode and VS. Mode. If you lose your fight against any of these characters, they will reappear under the Challenger’s Approach option in the Games & More menu.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate unlock order
- Ness
- Zelda
- Bowser
- Pit
- Inkling
- Villager
- Marth
- Young Link
- Wii Fit Trainer
- Ice Climbers
- Captain Falcon
- Peach
- Ryu
- Ike
- Jigglypuff
- King K. Rool
- Sonic
- Simon
- Zero Suit Samus
- Little Mac
- Isabelle
- Shulk
- Lucina
- Wario
- Ridley
- Pokémon Trainer
- Lucario
- Daisy
- Roy
- King Dedede
- R.O.B.
- Falco
- Luigi
- Pichu
- Richter
- Lucas
- Diddy Kong
- Meta Knight
- Snake
- Ganondorf
- Corrin
- Mega Man
- Bayonetta
- Toon Link
- Rosalina & Luma
- Incineroar
- Sheik
- Olimar
- Pac-Man
- Dark Samus
- Wolf
- Mr. Game & Watch
- Robin
- Dark Pit
- Cloud
- Duck Hunt
- Ken
- Greninja
- Chrom
- Mewtwo
- Bowser Jr.
- Dr. Mario
- Palutena
DLC Fighters in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
There are several fighters in Ultimate that you unlock through purchasing DLC. Piranha Plant is a separate purchase, while there are five characters in Fighters Pass Vol. 1 and six in Fighters Pass Vol. 2. There is no need to fight any of these characters, and they will be added to your roster upon purchase.
Separate purchase
- Piranha Plant
Fighter’s Pass Vol. 1
- Joker
- Hero
- Banjo & Kazooie
- Terry Bogard
- Byleth
Fighter’s Pass Vol. 2
- Min-Min
- Steve/Alex
- Sephiroth
- Pyra/Mythra
- Kazuya
- Fighter #82 TBA