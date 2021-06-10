What is the voice cast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a brand new Borderlands spin-off that takes what was introduced in the Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep DLC from Borderlands 2 and expands it into a full game. The game should feature quite a bit of Borderlands charm for returning fans, but not being connected to the main story means new players can come in and enjoy the game themselves. While the game is not coming out until 2022, Gearbox has dropped some actors you can expect to hear in the game. Here is the voice cast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Andy Samberg

Image via IMDB

Andy Samberg plays Captain Valentine, a character that has yet to be revealed as of this writing.

While this is Samberg’s first video game credited role, you will likely recognize him from various shows he has been a part of. He made his big start on Saturday Night Live and the comedy music group “The Lonely Island.” Since then, he has appeared in Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Adventure Time, and the Hotel Transylvania movies.

Ashly Burch

Image via Chilled Magazine

Ashly Burch returns once again as the voice of Tiny Tina. Tina has been a fan-favorite character since her introduction in Borderlands 2. In Wonderlands, she is the GM of her fantasy Dungeons & Dragons-like fantasy game called Bunkers & Badasses. We expect Ashly Burch to be the main narrator of this game and hear her voice quite often when the game releases.

Other games Burch has been in includes Life is Strange as Chloe, Horizon: Zero Dawn as Aloy, Marvel’s Avengers, The Last of Us Part II, and plenty more recognizable games.

Wanda Sykes

Image via The Guardian

Wanda Sykes plays Frette the Robot. Unfortunately, this character has not been revealed as of this writing, so we will update this post when more information is available. This is her first video game-voiced role.

Wanda Sykes is a stand-up comedian who has appeared in various shows and movies. Most notable projects she has appeared in include Curb Your Enthusiasm, Monster-In-Law, and Crank Yankers.

Will Arnett

Image via IMDB

Will Arnett plays the Dragon Lord, a being that we suspect is the main villain of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but that is mere speculation at this point. We will update this article when we know more. While not known for it, Arnett has given his voice to background characters in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and played his character in the Monsters VS. Aliens video game.

Will Arnett is well known for various shows and movies he has been a part of. He played Batman in the Lego movies, Bojack Horseman in the show of the same name, Gob Bluth in Arrested Development, and many other recognizable projects.