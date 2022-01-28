Cyndaquil is one of the three starting Pokémon you can select as your partner Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll need to use it in the wild to battle against many of the Pokémon you encounter as you attempt to learn about them and increase your Pokédex entries. Cyndaquil evolves into two forms, and the first one is called Quilava at a specific level. What level does Cyndaquil evolve into Quilava in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Many of the evolution forms and processes are the same in Pokémon Legends. For Cyndaquil, it still evolves into Quilava when it reaches level 16. If you’re having trouble leveling your Pokémon, the best way to do this is to bring it with you into the wild and battle other Pokémon. The more Pokémon it directly fights, the more XP it can acquire. Your Cyndaquil can also gain experience points by gathering resources for you.

Alternatively, if you’re working on a Pokédex entry for a Pokémon, having Cyndaquil in your party will also give it XP. Although, it won’t receive as much as it would if it were directly battling Pokémon.

When your Cyndaquil reaches level 16, go into your Satchel and click on it. You should have the option to evolve it, and Cyndaquil will become Quilava. The next step is to evolve it into Typhlosion.