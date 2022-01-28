What level does Dartrix evolve into Decidueye in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll have to pick from three different Pokémon to begin your Pokémon Legends: Arceus adventure when you start the game. One of these choices is the Grass and Flying-type Pokémon, Rowlet. As you level up and progress through the game, Rowlett will eventually have the chance to evolve into Dartrix, which can then reach its final evolution, Decidueye. In this guide, we cover what level Dartrix needs to reach to evolve into Decidueye in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The process to level up Dartrix into Decidueye has not changed in Pokémon Legends. The process is the same where you’ll need Dartrix to reach level 34. The best way to level up any of your Pokémon in the game is to have them battle against other wild Pokémon. The more battles it participates in, the more chances it has to gain experience and climb through the ranks.

Alternatively, so long as you have Dartrix in your party while battling other Pokémon, it should gain experience points. However, it gains the most when it is directly battling other Pokémon. Another way to increase its XP is to give it XP candy, which you can grab in town.

When Datrix reaches level 34, head into your Satchel and select it from the menu. From there, you should now have the option to evolve it, and it will become Decidueye, a Grass and Fighting-type Pokémon.