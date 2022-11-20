What level does Fuecoco evolve in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

If you are a fan of Fire-type Pokémon, you likely decided to have Fuecoco as your starter in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. This fiery crocodile will likely be along on your journey for a long time, potentially all of it if you are that dedicated to your starters. Regardless, it is still a good idea to know when your starter is set to move up the ranks and evolve. Here are the levels that Fuecoco will evolve in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Related: How to evolve Flittle into Espathra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

At what level does Fuecoco evolve in Pokémo Scarlet and Violet?

Fuecoco’s evolution levels in Scarlet and Violet are pretty on par with past Pokémon games. His first evolution to Crocalor takes place at level 16 and the second one will happen when that creature reaches level 36.

While the evolutions for Fuecoco will begin to happen at the levels listed above, you can push them off as long as you want. Whenever you get the notice that Fuecoco or Crocalor are beginning to evolve, you can press B to cancel it. The Pokémon will not try to evolve until the next time it levels up. If you give it an Everstone to hold, it won’t even attempt to evolve.

Getting your Fuecoco from level five to 36 will take quite a bit of time, but it won’t be something that takes the entire game. To get the most experience, you will want to have Fuecoco as your lead Pokémon so it is fighting in battles and getting the most experience. You can also spend EXP Candies and Rare Candy on it to level it up more. Keep in mind, though, that candy level ups give less stat increases than normal level ups. Grinding out the battles will give your Fuecoco the best stats possible.