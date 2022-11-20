There are plenty of brand new, never before seen creatures to find and catch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Among them is a tiny little Psychic-type bird named Flittle, the Frill Pokémon. You might have seen this Pokémon in various areas of the map, particularly deserts and mountains. It also has an evolution that changes up the design quite a bit. Here is how to evolve Flittle into Espathra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to get Flittle to evolve into Espathra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Getting the tiny little Flittle to evolve into Espathra in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is as simple as leveling up the creature, like so many others. In this case, Flittle needs to reach level 35, at which point it will evolve into a much larger bird unless you cancel it. When it levels up from that point it will keep trying to evolve until you don’t stop it. Espathra is an ostrich that maintains Flittle’s Psychic-type, and still does not include Flying because ostriches don’t fly. It can have the Opportunist and Frisk abilities.

Being a Psychic-type, Espathra is strong against Fighting and other Psychic attacks, but weak against Bug, Dark, and Ghost. It can also learn the Fairy move, Dazzling Gleam, to give it a little more adaptability in its attacks.

To level up Flittle, you will need to have it in your party. It will gain some experience from each battle you undergo as long as it has not fainted. To speed up the process, you can move it to be your lead Pokémon and be the first one you send out at all times, just be sure to heal it to make sure it still can get experience. Additionally, you can increase Flittle’s experience with EXP Candies or make it instantly reach the next level with a Rare Candy.