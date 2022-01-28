Rowlet is one of the three starter Pokémon you can select to take in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. It’s a Grass and Flying-type Pokémon, making it an ideal choice for any player who wants to utilize these two typings early on in their game. For many, Rowlet is also the most adorable. Eventually, Rowlet does evolve into Dartrix, the Pokémon’s second form. In this guide, we cover what level does Rowlet evolve into Dartrix in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You won’t have to go out of your way to work on Rowlet’s evolution. While some Pokémon need a specific item or to be evolved at a particular time of day, Rowlet merely requires you to level it up to 17. To do this, you’ll need to work your way through the game battling the wild Pokémon you encounter. The best way to level up Rowlet is to make sure it’s the first Pokémon you use in battle. It’s the best, most efficient way to level it up quickly.

Alternatively, so long as you have Rowlet at your party, you will be giving it XP as you progress through the game. Although, it’s not the fastest way to do it.

Once you reach level 17 with Rowlet, go to your Satchel to select Rowlet in your party and evolve it. It will become Dartrix. After you’ve done that, your next step is to work on leveling up Dartrix into Decidueye.