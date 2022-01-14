What platforms is My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble on?

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is a new free-to-play title releasing on consoles and PC, but is there any villainous exclusivity? Find out below, fellow hero.

Thankfully, MHA: Ultra Rumble will be one for all on every modern system and PC set up, including PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. No specific next-gen versions for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S have been revealed. This news was announced in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, the publisher behind the My Hero Academia anime series the game is based on.

We have found out that My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will have 24 people fighting it out at the same time via a translation by Gematsu. The screenshots show third-party combat, as well as general heroic help from the likes of All Might, who is assisting a fellow citizen on the ground. However, on the other side, we see one of the villains Shigaraki tormenting another person. We also see in one of the screenshots that Bakugo is being assisted by Deku and another team member in a group of three.

The anime does have its heroes separated into teams at particular sections of the show. For example, the U.A. Sports Festival had the first-year classmates struggle it out to be the very best and in one round, they were separated into teams of four, chasing each team leader’s headband.

We do know that a closed beta is on the way, but as of the time of writing, there is no information on when it will go live as the website is down.