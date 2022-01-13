Bandai Namco announces My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble for consoles and PC

Students of UA High School are going Plus Ultra on each other and their enemies. Bandai Namco has announced that a new free-to-play battle royale game, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, is coming to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

According to Gematsu, Bandai Namco revealed the game in the latest issue of Weekly Jump magazine. A release date has not been announced, but the Japanese magazine teased that players will team up “to win a 24-player rumble in multiplayer action!”

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will conduct a closed beta for a select few players to test out the game and everything it has to offer prior to launch day. Details about the closed beta test and how to sign up for it will be on the game’s official website when they become publicly available. As of this writing, the website is experiencing a 403 error, and we don’t know when it will properly launch.

The announcement of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble comes on the heels of My Hero Ultra Impact, the mobile turn-based RPG that will be coming to the West sometime this year following its release in Japan in May 2021. Players can pre-register for this game on Google Play and the App Store, depending on the device. The game will award 50 hero gems for every 30,000 people who pre-register, and the maximum number of players from western territories who can do so is 150,000 — that will give all pre-registered players 500 hero gems.

