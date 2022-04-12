What platforms is MythForce on? Answered

Upcoming Beamdog action game MythForce is rushing its way to a certain gaming platform and service next week, but where should we expect it to release? The answer may disappoint you.

MythForce is going to be an early access PC exclusive for the time being on the Epic Games Store. For those who love Steam, you will be out of luck; the same goes for those who prefer to play their multiplayer games on consoles as well.

You can now wishlist MythForce on the Epic Games Store, at the time of writing, and you’ll be able to play the first episode on April 20. The Edmonton-based developer will be adding more episodes and updates as the Early Access process continues. The studio will “[incorporate] input from Early Access community members,” according to a press release for the game.

MythForce seems to be a permanant fixture on the Epic Games Store as it wasn’t labelled as a timed exclusive by the publisher Aspyr Media. It appears to be a full-on exclusive, unlike prior games like Hades. Hopefully, for those who play on Steam and only on Steam, this will change over time.

It may be worth the wait as MythForce has a strong art style inspired by the 80’s classic cartoons of Beamdog CEO Trent Oster’s childhood, making it unique. Roguelites are still very popular as well, but it is a competitive space.

“MythForce is pure, unadulterated fun— right out of the Saturday mornings of my childhood,” said Oster in the initial press release. “With a simple yet satisfying game loop, it’s a big departure from the RPG classics we’re known for, but the Beamdog DNA is evident if you know where to look.”

Beamdog has previously worked on the Baldur’s Gate Enhanced Editions and the Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition. This will be the Alberta studio’s first foray into an original IP.