Sword and sorcery roguelite meets Saturday morning cartoons in newly announced MythForce from Beamdog

MythForce is an upcoming fantasy adventure game that looks pulled straight out of the 1980s. It’s a mixture of nostalgic early morning cartoons and dungeon crawl roguelites under development by Beamdog. The studio is definitely no stranger to the fantasy genre, as it created the classic Baldur’s Gate games of the late 1990s.

The announcement brought two trailers, both of which include a totally tubular theme song fit for a Saturday cartoon. It’s a blend of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Ninja Turtles, and She-Ra and the Princesses of Power all rolled up into one. The gameplay trailer showcased first-person combat and numerous attacks including swords, spells, and bows. Players will be able to partner up with up to four total players as they adventure through an everchanging expansive castle.

MythForce introduces four main characters as they fight to stop a vampire lord. Players will choose between MythForce members such as valiant knight Victoria, Rico the rogue, Maggie the mage, and Hawkins the hunter. They stand against the undead leader Deadalus, Eldryth, and other campy cartoon villains.

MythForce is being published by Aspry Media. The game will be available through the Epic Games Store and hits Early Access on April 20.