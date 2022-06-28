What platforms will Return to Monkey Island be on?

It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen a new Monkey Island game, with the most recent installment being 2009’s Tales of Monkey Island. For the first time in over a decade though, the classic adventure game series will be back, and it’s coming sometime in 2022. Even better, it’s also being written and directed by series creator Ron Gilbert, with Dave Grossman returning as lead designer. Even though we don’t know all the details yet, we do have some idea on which platforms you’ll be able to find Guybush Threepwood next in Return to Monkey Island.

Return to Monkey Island platforms

Per publisher Devolver Digital, Return to Monkey Island will be coming to PC and Switch, and you can currently wishlist the game on Steam and Nintendo’s handheld. Beyond those platforms, it’s possible that Monkey Island will come to other consoles, but we do know that these will be the first, meaning the Switch release will be the first of the console releases. As for other consoles, PlayStation and Xbox both seem like likely landing places for Monkey Island sometime down the road, but nothing has been announced yet, so don’t count on it arriving there anytime soon.

Return to Monkey Island story and characters

A June 28 Nintendo Direct Mini also gave us a brief glimpse at the gameplay of Return to Monkey Island, which comes after the events of 1992’s Monkey Island 2: LeChuck’s Revenge. The trailer revealed that, unsurprisingly, Return to Monkey Island will feature series protagonist Guybush Threepwood, along with his recurring love interest Elaine Marley.

It also sees the return of LeChuck, the ghost pirate antagonist who always seems to be causing trouble for his nemesis Guybush. Aside from that, the game is still a bit of a mystery, but fans of the series’ point and click gameplay combined with goofy storytelling probably have a good idea of what to expect.