What should you say to Saki at the amusement park in Digimon Survive?

Part 4 of Digimon Survive’s story takes you to the abandoned amusement park. This is where the group believes they’ll find Miu, Kaito’s sister, but it’s a huge area to search. While you’re there, you can have a few important conversations with characters that impact your relationship with them. This guide explains what you should say to Saki at the amusement park.

Related: How to get Angemon in Digimon Survive

What should you say to Saki at the amusement park?

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find Saki in the amusement park, it looks like she’s thinking about something. However, you don’t know what to say to her when she finally notices you. There are three options to choose from when it comes to what to say, but only one of them is beneficial. The other two are just flavor text. The answer you should pick is “No reason” because it will raise your affinity with Saki. Of course, if this isn’t something you want to do, then pick any of the other two answers, and you’ll see some new dialogue, but your affinity with Saki will remain the same.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Affinity with characters is important because it has an impact in battles and can influence the game’s ending too. If you’re chasing a particular ending that requires high or low affinity with a specific set of characters, these are the choices that will matter. You can track your affinity with each character in the Profile section of the menu and see whether it’s high or low. Then, using those details, you can ensure that you answer questions like this one correctly or incorrectly to help you reach a particular ending or another opportunity later in the story.

The other thing that conversations like this can influence is your Harmony, Digimon Survive’s karma system. If you want to pursue a certain Harmony route, you’ll need to make the right choices, but these are broadcast more obviously than questions like this, which influence affinity with characters.