What To Do With Waylaid Supplies In WoW Classic: Season Of Discovery

WoW Classic: Season of Discovery is a new way to enjoy the classic WoW expereince, and with it comes new gameplay that emphasizes exploration and discovery as you explore the world of Azeroth. One of those discoveries is Waylaid Supplies. These items can be found while you level up and experience new features like Rune Engraving. They are an extra resource for reputation, gold, and an excuse to explore more of the world!

To help you get to grips with this seasonal item, we’ve put together this guide with details on what Waylaid Supplies are, where you might find them, and what you get for turning them in.

Related: WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Server Status

What are Waylaid Supplies in WoW Classic Season of Discovery?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Waylaid Supplies are a special item players can find in Season of Discovery. This item can be dropped from enemies and found around the world, such as in chests, and is a source of reputation and money for players while on their adventures. These items are handed to Supply Officers in major cities.

You can only have one of these items in your inventory at a time, so you will need to hand it into Supply Officers to make space to pick up another while you are playing through Season of Discovery.

Related: Best Classes for Solo Play in Hardcore Classic WoW

You will notice that these items have various names, such as Waylaid Supplies: Dark Leather Cloaks; that’s because these items will have optional objectives that ask you to finish the shipment by adding items to the supplies. In my case, the first one I found asked for 20 Herb Baked Eggs. If you put these items into the supplies, you will get a greater reward for your troubles.

Where to Find Supply Officers in Wow Classic Season Of Discovery

Screenshot by Gamepur

Supply Officers can be found in every major city and are located outside of the city Auction House. They will have a yellow name with the Supply Officer subtitle under their name. For me, that was Jornah found in Orgimmar. You can ask a guard for directions if you need a hand finding your Auction House. You can also see them thanks to their blue question mark if you have a Waylaid Supplies in your inventory.

My first time handing in this item, I did it by mistake and only got the basic reward of 90 reputation with Origmmar, the city I handed it in, and one silver. However, these seem to drop fairly regularly with various optional objectives, so you should have no problem finding more and getting the extra rewards if you fancy putting in the effort.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Given that they can drop from anything or be found, it’s worth exploring a bit while doing quests since you might encounter one after beating some enemies, a mini-boss, or looting. I found mine while looting a lone chest during a quest in Durotar, and for WoW Classic, any money is good during the beginning of the game, so even if I only got the one silver, it paid for my next hunter skill, so I can’t complain.