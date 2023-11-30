WoW Classic: Season of Discovery Server Status

As history clearly shows, it is inevitable that servers for live service games will take a hit, especially when WoW Classic releases new content like the Season of Discovery. Here’s a look at how the servers are holding up currently, if at all.

There are a handful of reasons for WoW Classic to go down. As we know, it’s an online-only game, but it’s still unique in that genre. Sometimes servers can go down due to sheer numbers of players, an update might go wrong, or a much-hyped expansion like Season of Discovery could break the game. However, there are ways to check if the game is down for all players and why.

Is WoW Classic Down? What’s Happening to The Servers?

Image via Blizzard

At the time of writing, WoW Classic’s servers are back up from maintenance for Season of Discovery on November 30, 2023. Servers should be back up for everyone, though there may be a wait time that players must get through before they can play.

The official Blizzard CS Twitter account has posted about the completion of emergency maintenance. There was no warning for the maintenance, meaning it could have been related to server stress, which could go on for hours. Based on what I’ve seen in my years of playing WoW Classic, any maintenance will take no longer than thirty minutes due to the relatively lax engine. This would mean the game’s servers will be back soon for everyone else as well.

[#WoWClassic] Maintenance has completed & games are live. Thank you for your patience, everyone. See you in game! — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) November 30, 2023 Via X

However, it’s worth noting that the lines are pretty full at the moment for the release of WoW Classic: Season of Discovery. This could mean that players won’t get into the game for a while, especially during prime time. In the meantime, players should enjoy the trailer for the latest season.

Stay tuned to the Blizzard CS Twitter pages for respective regions as well as Blizzard’s main page on Twitter; follow them to get the most recent news about the server connection status. Alternatively, you can check the DownDetector for WoW Classic or follow the WoW Classic forum page to see if there are any changes to the status of the situation. In the meantime, be sure to update your add-ons while you wait, as there will be many creators lagging behind due to the excitement of being a part of the initial launch rush.

List of Servers For The US Region

Image via Blizzard

Here is a full list of servers for the US Region in WoW Classic: Season of Discovery: