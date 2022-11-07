What to unlock first on the Soulstone Survivors skill tree

Soulstone Survivors is the latest game in the roguelike shoot ’em up genre that was popularized by Vampire Survivors. Like many games in the genre, it’s full of persistent upgrades that will slowly strengthen your character, giving you the boost needed to best any challenge the game throws at you. One of these that you’ll likely notice right away is the Skill Tree. After playing for several hours, you’ll eventually unlock the full tree, but we’ve collected our favorite bonuses that we think you should target first.

Best skill tree options in Soulstone Survivor

Image via Game Smithing Limited

Right out of the gate, we’d recommend going into the damage tree (red) and unlocking the skill that gives you an extra dash. Its symbol looks like a campfire and having the movement boost is massive in the early game. From there, we recommend going into the green tree and boosting your movement speed and pick-up range.

Movement speed is self-explanatory. Being able to dart around the battlefield is going to help you stay alive. The larger pick-up range will help you quickly collect experience to level up and boost your skills. It’s not strictly necessary, but it means you can stay out of tight areas and still get the XP.

Then, we’d go for the new Rune-based upgrades. You’ll unlock new Runes as you progress, but you’ll need to unlock the ability to use them by grabbing Rune slots from the skill tree. These can get pretty expensive, so feel free to upgrade them slowly while focusing on other things.

Next, we’d suggest dipping deep into the health tree (blue) to get the ability to resurrect on death. This is the costliest upgrade so far, but it’ll give you up to two extra chances to finish a level. By this point, you’ll have likely progressed relatively far into the game, so this is a great way to improve your survivability.

With those key boosts out of the way, we’d recommend splitting your points across the board until you’ve maxed everything out. Soulstone Survivors is in early access, so they could add more to the skill tree as they progress. If that happens, we will update this guide to keep it current.