The best Pyromancer builds in Soulstone Survivors

One of the first classes you’ll likely unlock in Soulstone Survivors is The Pyromancer. Compared to the starting Barbarian class, the Pyromancer can dish out ridiculous damage through their array of high-powered spells. Below, we’ve collected our favorite skills to help you construct a build that will destroy anything Soulstone Survivors can throw at you.

Related: The best Barbarian builds in Soulstone Survivors

The Pyromancer’s best active skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

As far as starting skills go for The Pyromancer, we prefer starting with the Fire Slash. This ability doesn’t start out too powerful and you’ll have to aim it to be effective; however, the speed at which it procs after a few upgrades is ridiculous.

When you level up, you’ll sometimes get new active skills. You can equip up to six of these, so you’ll want to make sure you get key skills as soon as possible. You will have the choice to switch these out when you acquire new skills, but you want to get them locked in quickly so you can upgrade them with passive skills.

For our money, the best active skill that you can get early is something like the Chaos Golem. Anything that gives you a minion character to tank the enemy hordes makes your life much easier. If you really want to go down the minion route, consider getting skills like Might which buff your minions with extra power.

The Pyromancer has access to all kinds of spells, but our favorite is skills like the Arcane Beam because it lets you send out a stream of arcane power that you can aim at your enemies. When you’re beset by bomber goblins and other fast-moving enemies, use this to keep them off your back. Another great skill for dealing big damage to a lot of enemies is Magic Missiles. This is a classic mage ability and is just as effective here.

The Pyromancer’s best passive skills

Screenshot by Gamepur

While active skills are your bread-and-butter, you’ll also get passive skills when you level up. The most important of these are the ones that boost your active skills level. If these are available, we’d recommend always taking those because they make your skills much stronger.

If you aren’t given any of those as your level-up choice, we’d recommend targeting movement speed, area of effect, cast frequency, multi-cast, and the fire shield. All of these will either help keep you alive or make your spells hit harder and faster. You can also get some damage boosts if you feel like you’re not melting things quickly enough, but we think the active boosts you’ll be getting mostly take care of that side of things.

That said, passive skill unlocks are ranked on a tier system. If you get a rare skill for something you wouldn’t usually grab, it’s probably worth getting it because the boost is generally more significant than normal passives.

Finally, keep in mind that Soulstone Survivors is currently in early access. The game will likely change frequently, so this guide may be updated as things change.