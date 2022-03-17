When and where is the 2022 Pokémon World Championships? – location and date

It’s back! The 2022 Pokémon World Championships will mark a return to the much-anticipated annual event. The announcement of the venue and the dates of this competitive space have made it official.

The 2022 Pokémon World Championships will be taking place in London, England’s ExCeL convention center from August 18-21. It will feature competitions between top players in Pokémon Sword & Shield, the trading card game, Pokkén Tournament, Pokémon Unite, and Pokémon Go. The winner of each game’s tournament will receive the moniker of World Champion.

As we’re not out of the COVID pandemic yet, there will be certain restrictions. Those attending, including staff, must have proof of vaccination from at least two weeks before the start date of the event. Also, those between 12 to 17 years old will need two vaccine doses. Fans under 12 won’t need a proof vaccination.

However, if the last dose of the vaccine was administered seven months or more prior to the event, you will need evidence of a booster before entering the event. Face masks must also be worn by all participants, audience members, and staff of the 2022 Pokémon World Championships.

Despite some of the restrictions, Pokémon fans around the world must be happy to participate in this event once more after it was delayed multiple times. It’s just a little strange to see newer Pokémon titles like Shining Pearl, Brilliant Diamond, and Legends: Arceus not being a part of the lineup, on the other hand.