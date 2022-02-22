When and where is Twitchcon 2022? – locations and dates

Twitchcon, after years of the pandemic, is finally returning in 2022. Twitch has officially announced the locations and dates of both Twitchcon events this year. This is when the fun will begin.

Through an email sent out on February 22, Twitch has confirmed that Twitchcon 2022 will take place in both Amsterdam and San Diego. These are the exact dates:

Amsterdam: 16-17 July 2022

San Diego: 7-9 October 2022

Both North Americans and Europeans can experience Twitchcon near them on these two separate dates in the summer and fall seasons. Twitch has set up links to book hotels at discounted prices for both San Diego and Amsterdam. Good luck to you on finding rooms for the massively popular event.

Twitchcon is a meeting place for gamers, creators, chatters, and cosplayers to meet up and have some IRL fun. Like many other conventions, it will have a cosplay contest and an artist alley, but for the first time at TwitchCon Amsterdam, there will be a Drag Showcase.

Not much information has been released as of yet for Twitchcon in San Diego, but it will likely be an exciting meet-up for those in the streaming community who have been broken up for years regardless.

Twitch has assured that they want to keep the event safe, and everyone will be required to be vaccinated. “We will be following local requirements and our own judgment regarding the safety of the community,” Twitch said.

Hopefully, neither of the events will be canceled like in 2020.