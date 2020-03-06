TwitchCon Amsterdam canceled due to coronavirus concerns

Twitch has decided to cancel TwitchCon Amsterdam due to concerns over the coronavirus. The event, which was due to take place on May 2-3 has now been canceled, and will not be rescheduled to another weekend. Twitch expressed their sadness over the decision in a statement on their official TwitchCon website.

“To say we’re disappointed you won’t be able to enjoy the show we’ve been building for you is a massive understatement,” reads the statement, but the company decided to put the safety and health of attendees first. Everyone affected by the cancelation will be contacted and ticket holders will be able to get a refund.

People who booked hotels through Twitch’s hotel block can cancel their rooms free of charge depending on the conditions of the booking. Twitch advises people to contact RAI Hotel Services to cancel their bookings. The company also says that they cannot guarantee refunds for attendees who booked hotels outside of the hotel block.

Sponsors and exhibitors who are impacted by the cancelation will receive priority slots at TwitchCon San Diego later this year, or at next year’s European event.

The coronavirus outbreak, and uncertainty about the impact it will have over the coming months, continues to claim victims in the gaming industry. GDC 202 has been postponed, and several companies opted to not attend PAX East. Bungie have opted to have all staff work remotely as a precautionary measure, although the company has stated that this will not impact the launch of the Season of the Worthy in Destiny 2, which is planned for Mar. 10.

This is unlikely to be the last event canceled this year due to the coronavirus, which continues to cause uncertainty and confusion around the world. With anyone who suspects they may have caught the virus being instructed to self-isolate, it is certainly a good idea to take precautionary measures and reduce public gatherings where it makes sense to do so.