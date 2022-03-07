When do the used cars refresh in Gran Turismo 7?

The used car dealership in Gran Turismo 7 refreshes once per day, but it is not a complete refresh. In fact, on some days no new cars are added at all. The time of day refresh happens at the same time of day as when the game launched in your time zone (e.g., 6 PM CT), and at these 24-hour intervals, something will change in the used car dealership.

Any cars listed as “SOLD OUT” during the previous 24-hour period will be replaced with new cars. Cars that were previously listed as “Limited Stock” may now change to “SOLD OUT.” And some cars that were previously listed normally may change to “Limited Stock.” So, during February’s State of Play presentation, when Polyphony Digital CEO Kazunori “Kaz” Yamauchi said that the used car dealer’s line-up would be “updated and changed slightly every day,” he really meant slightly. There is no way to trigger a complete refresh of the used car dealership.

The only other time the used cars refresh in GT7 is when you start a new car collecting Menu Book, although this isn’t guaranteed. Usually, though, at least one of the cars you have to collect will appear at the top of the used car list. Sometimes it’s all three of them; sometimes it’s none of them. It generally makes more sense to win them as gift cars anyway, but if you’re in a hurry and have some spare cash, the used car dealer will help you out.