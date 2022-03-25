Unlocking your Feat is a great milestone in any RPG. In Dungeons and Dragons, your Feats can help carry you through tough challenges and daring battles. The same can be said in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. Though you only get one, your Feat is a passive ability that is always active and aids you in battle. For the Spore Warden, this feat is a mushroom companion that fights alongside you. The question, however, is when do you unlock your Feat in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands?

What is your Feat?

Screenshot by Gamepur

As stated above, your Feat is a passive ability that is always on and gives you some sort of aid in battle. These feats range from battle companions like the Spore Warden gets to greatly increased critical chance like the Stabbomancer gets. Here is a list of feats from the different classes.

Spore Warden – Mushroom companion that fights alongside you and poisons foes.

Stabbomancer – Dirty Fighting Feat that increases critical hit chance by a large percentage.

Clawbringer – Wyvern companion that breathes fire and deals elemental damage.

Spellshot – Spellweaving Feat that increases spell damage each time you reload or cast a spell.

Graveborn – Demi-Lich companion that deals dark magic damage to enemies and heals you.

Brr-Zerker – Whenever you activate your action skill, you become enraged and deal bonus frost damage.

When does your Feat unlock?

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your Feat doesn’t unlock right away. In fact, it will take a little bit of time before you gain your new ability. Luckily, you don’t need to reach a specific level to gain your Feat. Instead, you need to reach a certain point in the campaign. After completing the tutorial, you will head to Queen’s Gate and help fend off a horde of skeletons. During this time, you will meet Paladin Mike. Shortly after, before making your way into the town center, you will find a waystone that gives you your Feat.