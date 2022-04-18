When is the release date of Digimon Survive? Answered

Digidestined, Tamers, and casual fans of the Digimon series alike — we finally have information on Digimon Survive. For those who don’t know, Digimon Survive is an upcoming visual-novel style strategy game that takes place in the Digimon universe. It was first announced back in 2018 and has been repeatedly delayed due to internal development problems. Fans have been wondering when Digimon Survive will release, and due to changing developers, no one really had an idea — until now.

Ryokyuta is a Japanese website centered around anime, manga, and video games. The site reported that Digimon Survive will release in Japan on July 28 of this year. However, there is no mention of a Western release as of yet — should this change, this article will be updated. Ryokyuta is a site that accurately reports on news from Famitsu, so the information is reliable.

This does lead to questions from Western fans, however. It is speculated that a release trailer will be launched in the following days by Bandai Namco, but it is unknown when a release date for a translated version will be announced. For comparison, Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth – Hacker’s Memory was first released in Japan in mid-December of 2017, but wasn’t released worldwide until mid-January of 2018. Western fans may have to wait a little while to get their hands on the latest Digimon adventure.