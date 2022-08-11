All Floramon Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Floramon is the plant-based Digimon and partner of Saki in Digimon Survive. Floramon gets along with her partner, acting as Saki’s cheerleader. You get Floramon early in the game; she remains an essential asset in your playthroughs. It’s important to know what all her Digivolutions are and which ones are available to you.

Floramon’s Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

Most partnered Digimon start as the base Rookies and have the potential to Digivolve three times. Each proceeded form is labeled Champion, Ultimate, and Mega. Floramon’s evolutions are all plant-based, evolving into a giant veggie monster and a walking flower. Her Digivolutions usually have SP attacks that cause status ailments to your enemies, like paralysis.

Floramon’s Champion form is Vegiemon. Saki’s Floramon can first Digivolve into Vegiemon at the end of Part 3 when fighting against Cyclonemon. Floramon gains her Ultimate form around Part 6 and only if your affinity with Saki is around level 30. Floramon’s Ultimate form is Blossomon, the giant flower Digimon with walking vines. Floramon has two potential Mega Digivolutions, and the evolution she gains depends on which ending you get and what kind of karma you have. Floramon either Mega Digivolves into Ceresmon Medium or Ebonwumon.

Below is a diagram of Saki’s Floramon’s Digivolutions:

Vegiemon —> Blossomon —> Ceresmon Medium/Ebonwumon

Exclusive Floramon Digivolutions

Screenshot via Gamepur

There are enemy Floramon that you can recruit during Free Battles and Shadow Battles. When fighting another Floramon in battle, use the Talk option to recruit them. Other Floramons have different Digivolutions than Saki’s Floramon.

All Floramons can Digivolve into Vegiemon and Blossomon, but only Saki’s Floramon can Mega Digivolve into Ceresmon Medium or Ebonwumon. Likewise, recruited Floramons can Digivolve from Vegiemon into Lillymon. As Lillymon, the Digimon can evolve into either Rosemon, Ceresmon, or Puppetmon. Ceresmon is canonically a giant vegetation Digimon, with a humanoid form sitting on top of its head. Ceresmon Medium is just the humanoid on top of the giant Ceresmon creature. If a recruited Floramon Ultimate Digivolves into a Bellosomon, rather than getting to Mega Digivolve into Ceresmon Medium or Ebonwumon, that Bellosom can instead Mega Digivolve into Ceresmon or Rosemon.

Below is another simple diagram showing off the exclusive Digivolution lines for recruited Floramons:

Vegiemon —> Lillymon —> Rosemon/Ceresmon/Puppetmon

Vegiemon —> Blossomon —> Rosemon/Ceresmon

Saki’s Floramon always turns back into its Rookie form after every Digivolution. Other Floramons do not revert back and remain evolved. To evolve non-partnered Digimon, you will need Slabs.