All Kunemon Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Kunemon is the caterpillar Digimon in Digimon Survive. Kunemon is the partner of Ryo Tominaga and isn’t capable of speaking, unlike the other partner Digimon. Beware of spoilers for the game below, as Kunemon’s Digivolutions are specific to the plot.

Related: All Labramon Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Kunemon’s Digivolutions in Digimon Survive

Screenshot by Gamepur

Kunemon has the misfortune of partnering up with Ryo, the coward of the group who goes through a mental breakdown in Part 3. SPOILERS FOR PART 3, but Ryo perishes at the end of Part 3 after wandering into the fog and getting grabbed by sinister arms. Kunemon proceeds to disappear, and you never get to see any of Kunemon’s Digivolutions.

However, you can save Ryo in the New Game+. If you get a level 30 affinity with Ryo before the end of Part 3, Kunemon will save Ryo. You can witness Kunemon Digivolve for the first time in the next Part. Most partnered Digimon start as the base Rookies and have the potential to Digivolve three times. Each proceeded form is labeled Champion, Ultimate, and Mega. Kunemon is one of the simpler Digivolutions to keep track of because Kunemon has a straightforward evolution chain that doesn’t branch out to other different types of evolutions.

Kunemon’s Champion form is Flymon. Ryo’s Kunemon can first Digivolve into Flymon in Part 4. Kunemon gains his Ultimate form around Part 6, and Kunemon’s Ultimate form is JewelBeemon. Kunemon’s Mega form is BanchoStingmon. Below is a simple diagram of Ryo’s Kunemon’s Digivolutions:

Flymon —> JewelBeemon —> BanchoStingmon

Exclusive Kunemon Digivolutions

You can recruit other Kunemon in later parts of the game; when you lose Kunemon in Part 3, you can get a new one. You can come across enemy Kunemon in Free Battles and Shadow Battles. When faced against another Kunemon in battle, you can recruit them with the Talk option.

All Kunemons share the same evolution chain as Ryo’s Kunemon, but other Kunemons’ evolutions do include another Digivolution chain. Other Kunemons can Digivolve from Flymon into MegaKabuterimon. MegaKabuterimon can then Digivolve into either HerculesKabuterimon, GranKuwagamon, or BanchoStingmon. Also, JewelBeemons that Digivolve from wild Kunemons can Digivolve into HerculesKabuterimon. Ryo’s Kunemon can never evolve into HerculesKabuterimon.

Below is another simple diagram showing off the exclusive Digivolution line for other Kunemons:

Flymon —> MegaKabuterimon —> HerculesKabuterimon/GranKuwagamon/BanchoStingmon

Ryo’s Kunemon always turns back into its Rookie form after every Digivolution. Other Kunemons do not revert back and remain evolved. To evolve non-partnered Digimon, you will need Slabs.