When does Hades release on Xbox and PlayStation?

The critically acclaimed action roguelite from Supergiant Games Hades is releasing on Xbox. Here’s a breakdown of its highly anticipated release date and other plans surrounding the game on the Xbox system.

What is the release date of Hades on Xbox and PlayStation and is it on Xbox Game Pass?

Hades, after its long Nintendo Switch console exclusivity, will be releasing to Xbox systems on August 13. It will also be available for Xbox Game Pass on day one, making this lauded game accessible to millions of subscribers. In addition, Hades will have a physical release through Private Division with a 32-page character compendium and a digital soundtrack.

What platforms is it releasing on?

Hades will be arriving on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC (already out but will likely join Xbox Game Pass for PC), Xbox Cloud Gaming. PS4, and PS5. It is currently available on the Nintendo Switch as well.

Will it run in 4K on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PS5?

Yes, Hades will be running in 4K at a target 60 frames per second on the Xbox Series X and PS5. On the PS4 and Xbox One, it is running in 1080p at a target 60 frames per second. There is currently no word on the Xbox Series S yet.

Will you be able to transfer saves from PC or Nintendo Switch?

Unfortunately, no. Supergiant Games confirmed this on its blog.