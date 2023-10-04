When Does Pokemon Bank Go Offline

The end is nigh for the Nintendo 3DS & Wii U’s online functionality, but does that mean Pokemon Bank will go offline alongside them? Pokemon Bank is the app that’s most likely to still see action long into the future, as it allows you to bring Pokemon forward all the way from the Gen 3 era.

Pokemon Bank is a Nintendo 3DS app that is compatible with the Gen 6 and Gen 7 games, as well as the Virtual Console versions of the Gen 1 and Gen 2 games via the Pokemon Transporter App. You can use Pokemon Bank to move Pokemon out of the games and into Pokemon Home, allowing you to store them or move them into a future Pokemon title, so long as they appear in their respective Pokedex.

Will Pokemon Bank End When The Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Eshop Closes?

The Nintendo 3DS & Wii U eshops closed in March of 2023. And now, Nintendo has announced that all of the systems’ online services will shut down in 2024, which means the Pokemon games on those systems will no longer have online functionality. Will this apply to Pokemon Bank, as fans will still be interested in using the Pokemon from the older games and storing them online, which is an incentive to keep using Pokemon Home?

Luckily, Pokemon Bank has been given a stay of execution, though not indefinitely. According to a post on the official Nintendo website, Pokemon Bank and Pokemon Transporter will retain their online functionality after the Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Eshops go offline. Nintendo also mentioned that these services could end in the future, though a date wasn’t specified. It could be assumed that these services will lose their support come April 2024, when the 3DS loses all online functionality.

The death of the Nintendo 3DS & Wii U has another effect on Pokemon Bank and Pokemon Transporter, as you cannot download them if you don’t already, as the Eshop won’t be active. Nintendo confirmed that you can re-download the apps after claiming and deleting them, so you only need to grab them once to add them to your account.

The future of Pokemon Bank and Transporter is unclear, but at least we know they’ll still be active after the Nintendo 3DS & Wii U Eshops shut down. If you’re concerned about losing access to your Pokemon from the Gen 6 and Gen 7 games, then it’s advised that you move them over to Pokemon Home as quickly as possible to prevent them from being locked to your Nintendo 3DS.