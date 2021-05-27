When does Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends end?

In December 2020, Pokémon Go entered a new phase where it would break up its many events and PvP battle leagues into centralized events that occurred within a three-month period referred to as seasons. Each season has a theme, providing a direction for many of the events happening within it, leading up to a grand event at the end of the season.

From March to May 2021, Pokémon Go players have been working their way through the Season of Legends, giving players the chance to encounter the Therian formed of Thundurus, Landorus, and Thundurus, along with introducing Xerneas and Yveltal, two legendary Pokémon from the X and Y games. There have been countless ways for players to grab new legendary Pokémon for their collection, but as May 2021 draws to a close, the Season of Legends comes to an end.

The exact end date for the Season of Legends will be on June 1. Pokémon Go will transition into the new season, which has yet to be announced. It will have a brand new theme with multiple events and even more Pokémon on the way. The next season will also be happening alongside Pokémon Go Fest 2021, and it will be Pokémon Go’s 5th anniversary. That event will be happening on July 17, so it’ll be in the middle of the next season, and we can expect it to play a big part of the season’s narrative, but it’s unlikely to be a large focal point.

When June 1 arrives, the new Pokémon Go season will be here, along with Season 8 of the Battle League. Hopefully, the rules are changed up a bit more than they were transitioning from Season 6 to Season 7.