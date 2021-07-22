When does Season 2 Ranked start in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite’s Ranked mode gives everyone who plays it a more competitive experience than you would see in the random matchmaking queue. Like many other ranked modes in online games, this mode has a season structure that will end and begin anew. Players will try to ascend the ranks up to Master and earn rewards for their successes. Here is when you can expect Season 2 of Ranked in Pokémon Unite to begin.

As of this writing, we have no confirmed date for when Season Two Ranked in Pokémon Unite will take place. Most of that is because we also have no clear clue as to when Season 1 will end.

The first Battle Pass in the game is set to expire on September 21, two months following the game’s launch on Nintendo Switch. The mobile version of the game is also set to launch at some point in September, so if that mobile launch lines up with the Battle Pass ending, we could also potentially see the seasons swap over around that time.

If you are getting into Pokémon Unite more seriously, we will speculate that you should expect the second Ranked season to start at the very latest September 30.

We will update this post when we have more information on the timelines for Seasons 1 and 2 in Pokémon Unite.