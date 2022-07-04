The Overwatch 2 PvP beta will be available for a limited time. If you accept to jump into the beta, you’ll have a chance to join on April 26. The date will change in certain betas, as will how you enter and how long you can play. The exact time for when you can join varies. When you get into the game, you’ll be able to check it out well before it officially releases. When does the Overwatch 2 PvP beta end?

How long is the Overwatch 2 Beta?

We can confirm that the latest Overwatch 2 PvP beta will end on July 16. This gives all players who entered the PvP beta several weeks to play, checking out all of the changes going into the second game. These changes include updated hero abilities, Doomfist being a support role instead of a DPS, many maps having the time of day changes, and a new engine for the game.

If you’re looking forward to trying the game out for yourself, the Overwatch 2 PvP beta is the best way to do this. However, the game will only be available for PC players. Blizzard is expected to hold future betas for the game before the official release so that you can expect additional PvP betas release in the future, along with PvE ones.

All players who jump into Overwatch 2 will need access to the original Overwatch game. The game will be offered a free trial during the beta period, so download the first game before trying to access Overwatch 2. None of your progress will carry over from the PvP beta to the live game. We can expect the future betas in Overwatch 2 to contain all of the developers’ changes during the previous ones.