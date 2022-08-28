Pokémon Go has multiple seasons throughout the year, and the latest one is called the Season of Light. This will occur in the later part of 2022, likely closing out the year before we make our way into 2023, where we’ll see an array of new Pokémon and upcoming features making their way into the game. When does the Season of Light start in Pokémon Go?

What is the start time for the Season of Light?

The Season of Light will begin on September 1. It will be available to all players in the game. When this happens, the many seasonal Pokémon will change, switching up the standard spawns for the north, south, east, and west hemispheres. This will allow players to encounter several Pokémon they may not have seen during the summer, alongside the standard Pokémon sightings they already receive in their local regions. Other changes include different egg spawns, events, and multiple new Pokémon featured throughout the next three months.

The new season will continue the ongoing story in Pokémon Go, with Professor Willow returning. Willow shares a tale about his time away, detailing how he felt safe because of the sun’s warmth and the moon’s calm, potentially hinting at the upcoming legendaries, Solgaleo and Lunala. Many fans are also speculating about the arrival of Cosmog because of the many themes circulating around the galaxy, not just the sun and moon.

The Season of Light will be free to all Pokémon Go players. It will begin on September 1 at 10 AM PT and end on November 31, right before December. We can expect the return of Giovanni at some point before the end of the year and another season-long story to occur through Special Research tasks throughout the season.