Pokémon Go’s next season is the Season of Light, hinting at arrival of Solgaleo, Lunala, and Cosmog

Following the conclusion of Pokémon Go’s worldwide Go Fest: Finale event, the team at Niantic has announced the next season, the Season of Light. This season will span from September to November. There are also a handful of hints to the next legendary Pokémon coming to the game, Solgaleo, Lunala, and Cosmog.

The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale was the final big event for the most recent in-game season, the Season of Go. Over the past few weeks, multiple Go Fests have featured new Ultra Beasts for players to catch. At the Go Fest: Finale event, all four appeared simultaneously, giving ticketholders the chance to add these elusive Pokémon to their collection. This has also been the season where Professor Willow vanished, only to reappear with a new look.

When Professor Willow returns in the Go Fest: Finale quests, he shares that while he was gone, he felt a “protective presence-warm like the sun and calm like the moon,” likely hinting at the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala, the legendary Pokémon from Sun and Moon. These two would make sense, along with the trailer video revealed by the official Pokémon Go twitter page. Along with those massive hints, after the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale event in each region, Lunatone and Solrock began to spawn in abundance for multiple players.

Because we also have an entire galaxy featured in the teaser, we’re speculating Cosmog could be featured alongside these two legendaries.

The Season of Light will begin on September 1 for all Pokémon Go players. We should hear about the upcoming events in the next few days, but for now, we’re left to look forward to the forthcoming journey coming to Pokémon Go.