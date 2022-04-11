The latest god to join the Smite roster will be Yu Huang, the Jade Emperor. You’ll have the chance to check out this god on the battleground of the gods and pit it against the other combatants before the end of April 2022. When does Yu Huang, the Jade Emperor, release to Smite?

Following the official announcement by Smite twitter, we know that Yu Huang is set to release sometime before the end of April 2022. Given previous god releases, we expect to see him become available on April 19. This is a Tuesday, which is when Smite typically has its weekly update. However, given the current changes to how Smite does its updates, we can confirm that Yu Huang is releasing on this date because the development team had announced that the monthly update notes would appear on April 13, a week before release on April 19, even though the next god had only been hinted at during this time.

We can learn more about Yu Huang’s kit, abilities, and template on April 13, following the Smite Update Show. You’ll have the chance to check the patch notes out live on Smite’s Twitch service or their YouTube channel at 3 PM ET.