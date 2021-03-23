When is Rayquaza returning to Pokémon Go? – March 2021

For a limited time, Rayquaza will be making its return to Pokémon Go in the form of a raid weekend. Rather than take up an entire week as the exclusive five-star Pokémon, Rayquaza will be sharing the spotlight with Therian Forme Thundurus during the first Weather Week event. Rayquaza appears every so often in five-star events. It rotates out a bit more than other legendary Pokémon. If you want another shot at tackling Rayquaza and potentially adding a shiny one to your collection, you’ll be able to do that in the exclusive raid weekend from March 27 at 10 AM to March 28 at 8 PM in your local time zone. It’s a bit more than 24 hours, giving you and your friends plenty of time to several raids to catch this exclusive Pokémon.

Because Rayquaza will be sharing the five-star spotlight with Therian Forme Thundurus, if you see a Pokémon gym turning into a five-star raid, there’s a fifty-fifty chance it could be one of these Pokémon. It won’t always be Rayquaza, and it won’t always be Thundurus. You might need to coordinate with your friends to find it. Because it’s a limited event over the weekend, it should be a bit easier than locating the Pokémon during the week.

If you can capture Rayquaza during the Weather Week event over the raid weekend, it will know the exclusive charged move hurricane. You’ll need to beat it at a five-star raid to catch it. We’ve previously talked about the best moveset for Rayquaza we recommend using on it, and if it’s a good choice or not.

We’ve talked about Rayquaza several times. While it has decent stats as a legendary Pokémon, its moveset is extremely lacking. It doesn’t have a solid, fast move and even worse charged moves. If you plan to use Rayquaza, you probably want to stick to using it in other raids. Unfortunately, it doesn’t match up against the other Pokémon you’d use in the Ultra or Master Leagues.

