When is Sonic Frontiers’ exact release time? Pre-load file size and more

Sonic Frontiers promises to be the next evolution in the Sonic franchise, offering a new open world for Sonic to roam freely. The game is coming to the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Like all modern games, you can pre-purchase Frontiers for your console on digital storefronts and pre-load it. Pre-loading allows you to play the game as soon as it launches. When is Frontiers’ exact release date, when can you pre-load the game, and what is the file size for the pre-load?

When can you pre-load Sonic Frontiers?

As of November 6, you can pre-load your digital copy of Sonic Frontiers. Almost all modern-day video games require players to download the game on their preferred platform, no matter if they own a physical copy of the game or not. Pre-loading will let you skip most of the downloading and go straight to the game when it becomes available.

The title officially launches on November 8, but depending on the region you live in, you may be able to play Frontiers before the strike of midnight. For example, people in the Pacific Time Zone can start downloading and playing the game around 9 PM. You won’t need to stay up till midnight to try Sonic’s latest adventure.

Sonic Frontiers pre-load file size

All hardware has limited space for game files, so you have to manage your files on your console or PC hard drive. If you do not have room for a pre-load file size, your hardware will not bother downloading the file and will force you to delete other files saved to make space. This is why it’s good practice to know the file size for a game before you begin downloading something.

The pre-load file sizes for Sonic Frontiers are different for the Xbox and PlayStation. On the PlayStation 4, the pre-load file size for Frontiers is 23.090 GB. On the PlayStation 5, the pre-load file size for the title is 24.719 GB. On the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, the pre-load file size for the game is 26.86 GB.